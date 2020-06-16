Crowdfunding campaign bringing public art, interactive musical installation to Muskegon

The goal is to provide an iconic entryway to the lakefront.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new public art and an interactive musical installation is coming to the city of Muskegon.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Michigan Municipal League and the city of Muskegon announced today that the city will soon be receiving a piece of art with help from the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the campaign reaches its $50,000 crowdfunding goal by Aug. 13, a matching grant with be awarded with funds from MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

This program allows local residents to use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities.

“Creative and interactive placemaking is a way to ensure we engage with our public spaces in a dynamic way,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “The Muskegon in Harmony project is an example of that, and we are pleased to provide resources for this effort through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The piece of art, called Celebrating Muskegon, will be located in the roundabout at Pere Marquette Park. The goal of this piece is to provide an iconic entryway to the lakefront.

According to the city of Muskegon, the art was created by John Littleton and Kate Vogel with the goal to pay tribute to the character and resiliency of the people and communities of Muskegon.

The sculpture is 22 feet tall and 30 feet in diameter. It was also be lit from within, with each band of glass containing programmable LED lights.

“Creating public spaces with accessible cultural experiences is key to great placemaking,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director of the Michigan Municipal League. “Muskegon’s new sculpture and musical art pieces will provide the community with unique attractions for residents and visitors alike.”

While the city is excited for this new installation, they are asking for community help. To donate to the Public Spaces Community Places program, click here.

