High fire danger in part of West Michigan

With the warm and dry weather the DNR has parts of West Michigan in a "very high" fire danger rating.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently not issuing burn permits in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties due to the warm and dry weather conditions.

The DNR reports some parts of the stare are in a "very high" fire danger rating.

Over the weekend the DNR tracked more than 28 wildfires in the state including one in Manistee County that burned around 600 acres.

It is recommended that people avoid throwing cigarette butts outside, burn leaves and brush at this time, and grilling over grassy areas.

Tuesday a small grass fire in Laketon Township in Muskegon County started after a property owner started a small brush pile on fire.

"The property owners were trying to clear some property. They said they didn't realize there was burn ban and they didn't realize how dry everything was out here and how quickly it would spread," said Muskegon Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Thea Dornbush. "Fortunately it didn't spread to their house. We had a lot of guys turn out and were able to make a good stop."

To find our if burning is permitted in your area go to the DNR Burn Permits Map.

