Michigan's Adventure now open for the 2022 season

Two of the rollercoasters got an updated look with new color palettes, and the park's 50s-themed restaurant has an updated menu.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Adventure has opened for the season ahead of a busy memorial day weekend.

The park opened on Friday, May 27.

Guests returning to the amusement park in Muskegon will notice some improvements and upgrades during their time inside, the park says.

Here's the shortlist:

Updates to Mad Mouse and Corkscrew with new color palettes.

A new dining experience and updated menu at the park’s 50s-themed restaurant, Coasters. The new serving counters and guest seating will elevate service to a higher level of speed and satisfaction.

A completely renovated Corner Store, located near the entrance to the park. New flooring, fixtures, store entrance and merchandise will provide guests with enhanced shopping atmosphere as they choose the perfect souvenir as a memento of their visit.

“Our staff is very excited to welcome guests back for our 2022 season,” says Camille Jourden-Mark, Vice President and General Manager. “Our purpose is to make people happy and we’re looking forward to providing another season of fun and lifelong memories for our guests.”

Michigan's Adventure is cashless for all transactions.

