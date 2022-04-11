Woman accused of ramming into MSP vehicle during police pursuit appears in court

The chase began in Muskegon Heights last week and ended in Norton Shores.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV that led police on a high-speed chase and ramming into a Michigan State Police vehicle was arraigned Monday afternoon.

Leeyonna Mathis, 22, is facing fleeing and eluding an officer, assault/battery/resist/opposing a person performing duty, failing to stop or identify after an accident and reckless driving charges.

She was granted a court-appointed attorney and a $10,000 bond.

Mathis is scheduled to be in court again in the next 20 days or so for another hearing.

Michigan State Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the chase began in Muskegon Heights after a vehicle rammed into the back of an MSP cruiser in an attempt to flee a traffic stop.

During that stop, troopers say they noticed the male passenger had a gun in the pocket of his sweatshirt. While questioning the man about the gun, the female driver abruptly put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the MSP cruiser.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

Authorities said the patrol vehicle sustained significant damage and was disabled.

A second MSP patrol unit with two troopers inside responded to help out.

During the chase, that MSP cruiser crashed with an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of E. Pontaluna Road and Grand Haven Road. The two occupants of the vehicle and the troopers were not hurt.

The suspect vehicle continued on E. Pontaluna Road and eventually crashed while trying to enter onto southbound U.S. 31.

Both suspects inside the vehicle then fled. The 22-year-old female driver from Lansing and 24-year-old male passenger from Muskegon were arrested a short time later.

Authorities said at the time the driver had outstanding warrants.

They say the man is a parole absconder and also had outstanding warrants. He now faces felony firearm charges.

An MSP trooper and two others in the uninvolved crash sustained minor injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.