MSP investigating after man found dead at site of 'suspicious' fire in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the site of a suspicious house fire in Muskegon County.

Police say troopers were dispatched to a fire on Whitehall Road around 4:15 a.m. Sunday and saw a home engulfed in flames. After investigating, responding officers found a deceased man on a two-track road near the home. He was found with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to this house fire, personnel from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office were responding to a separate house fire. The fires are believed to be related.

This incident remains under investigation.

