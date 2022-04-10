x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MSP investigating after man found dead at site of 'suspicious' fire in Muskegon Co.

Prior to the Whitehall Road fire, personnel from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office were responding to a separate house fire. The fires are believed to be related.
Credit: MSP West MI Twitter page
Police say the fire is suspicious.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the site of a suspicious house fire in Muskegon County.

Police say troopers were dispatched to a fire on Whitehall Road around 4:15 a.m. Sunday and saw a home engulfed in flames. After investigating, responding officers found a deceased man on a two-track road near the home. He was found with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to this house fire, personnel from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office were responding to a separate house fire. The fires are believed to be related.

This incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Get behind the wheel of an authentic Model T at Gilmore Car Museum