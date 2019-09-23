MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon County Airport was one of six Michigan airports to receive an airport infrastructure grant as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

According to the FAA, the Muskegon County Airport will receive $300,000 for an emergency generator and for an airport study.

The grants come as the fifth allotment of the $3.18 billion AIP funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Michigan will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Other grants to Michigan airports include:

$12.38 million to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$403,157 to Detroit Willow Run Airport to acquire snow removal equipment.

$862,272 to Delta County Airport in Escanaba for taxiway rehabilitation, new taxiway lighting, an emergency generator, and to acquire a rescue and firefighting vehicle.

$1.1 million to Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn for building expansion and utilities construction.

$43,980 to Pellston Regional Airport of Emmet County to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$24.54 million to the Michigan State Block Grant Program for development projects at various non-primary airports.

The FAA is awarding grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories in Micronesia and Puerto Rico.

