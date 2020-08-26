Muskegon County concealed pistol instructor charged felony for allegedly cutting corners

48-year old Matthew Strait is charged with three counts of unlawfully presenting a piston training certificate.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County concealed pistol instructor has been charged with three felony counts after investigators say he cut corners and offered courses he knew didn't meet legal requirements in Michigan.

The week the "unlawfully presenting a pistol training certificate" were authorized by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators say the instructor, 48-year old Matthew Strait has been cooperative and was to turn himself into Muskegon County District Court Wednesday for arraignment.

The charges are a four-year felony.

Investigators allege Strait knowingly taught classes that didn't meet state requirements for students to obtain a concealed pistol license.

Anyone who took classes from Strait between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 10, 2020 should check the validity of their licenses by contacting the county clerk's office where the license was filed.

Strait taught courses in Muskegon Charter Township on S. Dangl Road and Cherry Court.

Anyone with information or concerns over the validity of their CPL certificate can also call the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at 231-724-7126 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME (27463).

