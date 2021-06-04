Muskegon Lake restoration to continue this spring

Following revegetation, the project will plant over 2,100 trees, 3,400 shrubs and 30,400 herbaceous plants.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After designing, planning and restoring areas of the Muskegon Lake shoreline, the Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve Fish and Wildlife Habitat Restoration Project is preparing for revegetation this spring.

The project wrapped up construction on the shoreline last winter after placing topsoil and removing debris, concrete and iron from the preserve. Seed and erosion blankets were also installed to help stabilize the work areas and prevent erosion.

Following revegetation, the project will plant over 2,100 trees, 3,400 shrubs 30,400 herbaceous plants. Native seed will also be spread to establish over 10 acres of native forest, grassland and marshes. Habitat structures will also be placed for fish and wildlife.

The restoration project includes an area of the Muskegon Lake shoreline that is an Area of Concern, which is defined by the EPA as an area where "significant impairment of beneficial uses has occurred as a result of human activities."

Muskegon Lake was declared an Area of Concern through the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement in 1987 due to pollutants, debris and shoreline hardening.

