'We are better than this' Muskegon Sheriff says in message of unity to protesters

A protest is being held in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Sunday afternoon, a rally is being held in Muskegon to protest police brutality and to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

The Black Lives Do Matter event was held at the courthouse on Terrace Street. For the event organizers have stressed they wish for the rally to be non-violent, even as riots broke out in Grand Rapids last night.

The event says a mask is required and people will be social distancing. "We are standing in solidarity with those in the fight for Black lives in Minneapolis. We are standing against police brutality. We are standing up for Black Lives. We are standing against the racism that is present in Muskegon County," the description read on Facebook.

A large crowd has gathered at 990 Terrace Street, chanting statements like "No justice, no peace."

The Muskegon County Sheriff Michael J. Poulin addressed the crowd and provided a message of unity.

"Please do not let one criminal act define us," he said in a video shared from the rally on Twitter. "We are better than this as a human race. We are better than this as law enforcement. And we are better than this as a community."

The crowd responded by cheering "Black Lives Matter"

