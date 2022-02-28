Report: Narcotics suspected in Holland Twp. crash that killed 3 young brothers

On Feb. 17, 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales were in the car with their mother when they crashed.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A traffic crash report has revealed new information about what may have caused a crash that killed three young brothers in Holland Township.

On Feb. 17, 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales were in the car with their mother when she veered off the road and hit a curb. The vehicle rolled and landed in a pond with several feet of water. The 30-year-old mother survived, but all three of the little boys did not.

According to the traffic accident report from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, drugs are suspected to have been used by the driver and that they were a contributing factor.

A portion of the narrative in the report reads: "Driver is suspected to be driving under the influence of narcotics. A blood draw was completed and results are pending."

The report added that the on scene investigation showed that the driver was using medication, and that criminal charges are pending for the driver, but no other specifics are given.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office explained that in these types of cases, it is important to note that if medication was used, there must still have been some impairment that affected the driver's ability to operate the vehicle for a criminal charge. Thus, toxicology showing quantity and types of any controlled substance is important. They said they expect those results in the near future.

The traffic report did identify the mother of the children, but we are not reporting her name as the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

In a statement, Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the following:

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and what led up to it. Some of that investigation is dependent on toxicology results which we do not yet have. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review, as is the practice with every fatal crash that the Sheriff's Office investigates."

The traffic report also said that it is still unknown as to what caused the crash and if the driver was distracted.

An online fundraiser for the three boys, Jerome, Jeremy and Josiah, has already raised more than $51,000, and according to their obituary, all three boys were "joyful and active toddlers who enjoyed spending time dancing and playing at the park with their parents and playing so many games at home." The obituary adds that they were laid to rest last Thursday surrounded by loved ones.

