Cause of the fire remains under investigation

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Investigators say everyone was able to get out of a Ludington home safely after it caught fire early Monday morning.

Ludington P.D. tells 13 On Your Side the fire started around 12:20 a.m. at a home near the corner of N. James St. and E. Whittier St.

People were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out with no injuries. The home sustained heavy damage.

Investigators say it's still to early to determine exactly what caused the fire and it remains under investigation.

