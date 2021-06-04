Walker home heavily damaged by fire

Police say everyone was able to get out of the house and no one was injured.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department responded to a house fire on Gordonshire Drive in Walker Friday evening around 7:38 p.m.

Police say that emergency personnel are still on scene and working to extinguish the fire. Everyone is out of the house and no one was injured in the fire, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

