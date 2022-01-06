Family displaced after Grand Rapids house fire Thursday

A fire investigator has been requested to look into the cause of the fire.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Firefighters in Grand Rapids are working to determine what sparked a fire that caused heavy damage to a home and garage Thursday.

We're told firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of Umatilla St SE in Grand Rapids around 4 p.m. for a car fire inside a garage which is attached to the home.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke and a heavy fire inside the garage.

All occupants made it outside safely but firefighters say there is significant damage to the garage and the home.

We're told the family has been displaced at this time.

A fire investigator has been requested to look into the cause of the fire.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.