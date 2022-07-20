Northview summer learning program teaches life skills

While brushing up on math and reading, students also learn things like how to change a tire, apply for a job, build a tent and more.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Northview's summer learning program is in session. The K through eighth grade program brushes up on the usual subjects like math and reading. However, it also is teaching life skills the students will need in the future.

"We learned how to put up a tent," said student Carley Chacho, "which I've never done because I've never been camping."

209 students are enrolled this session. Kindergarten through fourth grade students are in one school, while fifth through eighth graders are learning at the high school.

"At the high school, they’re learning life skills like how to change a tire and job applications," said Katie Gilbert, K-8 summer school advisor. "For some kids, it's extra enrichment. For others, it’s brush up work for things they missed during the school year."

When 13 ON YOUR SIDE visited, the fifth grade class was learning how to make homemade ice cream.

"My class is learning about ice cream, and the history of it, and making ice cream as well," said student Ayla Whetstone. "I’m coming here because my mom has to work, but I also like it because it’s another learning opportunity and more stuff to learn."

If the learning doesn't attract all students, Whetstone provides another reason.

"It’s something to socialize with," said Whetstone. "So, you’re not just stuck in the house with your siblings."

The summer program is free to all Northview district students.

"The staff is phenomenal," said Gilbert. "They’ve come up with great themes, great activities. We’ve been doing things outside, hands-on learning, going out into the community, field trips. We have a team at the zoo today, and downtown next week."

To learn more about Northview's summer learning program, or to enroll in the next session, visit the district's website by clicking here.

