Woman stabbed in Ottawa Co. home invasion incident; suspect still at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was injured Monday evening in a home invasion and stabbing incident in Ottawa County.

Police say they responded to the report of a home invasion in the 200 block of N 160th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A 22-year-old woman had arrived at her home and found an unknown man in her bedroom. After a brief altercation, the woman was stabbed in the abdomen and the man fled on foot.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police attempted a K-9 track to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-87-SILENT or by clicking here

