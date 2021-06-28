Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responds to 3 separate water rescues Sunday

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay out of the river until water levels recede.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Rescue crews responded to three separate water rescues on Macatawa River Sunday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said all the rescues were successful; each person involved was located and brought to safety without injury.

All the incidents happened in the area of Adams Street Landing Park in Holland Township.

Heavy rains in the area Friday and Saturday left rivers higher and rougher Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay out of the river until water levels recede.

