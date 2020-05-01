HOLLAND, Mich. - Sunday, gale force winds and waves that are expected to reach 10 feet suspended the search for a teen who fell into Lake Michigan on New Year's Day.

Eliza Trainer, 16, and a friend went to Holland State Park on Jan. 1. The teens, from the east side of the state, wanted to see Lake Michigan for the first time. While on the north pier, a wave swept them into the water. Kade Goodrich, 18, was able to get out and call 911, but Trainer has not been found. She is presumed dead, police said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is leading the search, which has been intermittently going on since Wednesday. However dangerous conditions stopped crews from going out on Thursday.

RELATED: 'Lake Michigan isn't a joke': Weather forces crews to halt search for teen swept from Holland pier

The strong winds and waves that are being stirred up on Sunday prompted officials to pause the recovery.

"We will be continuing to monitor conditions and when appropriate water operations and divers will be activated," police said in a news release.

On Saturday, a boat from the sheriff's office use sonar to look for Trainer, but the boat was removed from the water when conditions became dangerous.

A GoFundMe has been started by family friends to raise money for Trainer’s funeral. As of Sunday afternoon, it raised nearly $13,000.

RELATED VIDEO:

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.