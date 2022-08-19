Ottawa Co. police searching for missing man in Spring Lake

The individual, who is described as in his seventies, was last seen Friday afternoon.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Ottawa County police are searching for a man in his seventies that has gone missing in Spring Lake.

The missing person was last seen Friday afternoon on August 19, though authorities say they did find an article of clothing belonging to him at the dock where he last was.

It is uncertain if the individual fell off the dock or not.

Police say they are currently looking around the Holiday Isle Marina area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.