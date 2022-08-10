x
Police searching for missing Kent Co. woman who is endangered

Annette Williams left her home Wednesday afternoon and went into the woods on foot. She was last seen in the area of Whitneyville and 68th Street SE.
Credit: Kent Co. Sheriff's Office
Police are searching for 62-year-old Annette Williams.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who went missing from Caledonia Township. 

Annette Williams, 62, left her home Wednesday afternoon and went into the woods on foot. She was last seen in the area of Whitneyville and 68th Street SE.

Police say Williams can be easily confused. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt, dark pants and a scarf around her neck.

Kent County has multiple crews searching for Williams, including a drone team, K9 unit and the search and rescue team. 

Police are asking citizens not to search the area on foot due to the personnel in the area.

Anyone with information or sightings are asked to contact the KCSO dispatch center at 616-632-6357. 

    

