Grand Rapids Public School District releases new COVID-19 guidance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back-to-school is only days away and that means final preparations are underway.

Last week, the CDC released new COVID-19 guidance. Last year when school started, there were mask mandates in place for several school districts, but this time recommendations are more relaxed.

We spoke to health and school officials in Kent County to find out what the changes will mean when it's time to head back to school.

Face masks indoors at all times, the public health directive that caused controversy for the past two years, is no longer a requirement. The recommendation has been in place since spring.

“We're really leaving that up to families to make that decision. If they feel like that's going to create a safer environment for them, they're welcome to wear a mask, but they don't have to," said Kim Baron, Director of Health Services for GRPS.

This comes despite the fact that Kent County’s transmission rate is at a medium risk level with an average of about 150 cases per day.

“Medium risk is currently quite manageable. I think that we're in a place where it's time to get back to normal," said Cathy Armstrong, Program Supervisor for Communicable Diseases with the Kent County Health Department.

Those who do test positive for COVID-19 are asked to report it to the school health office and isolate for five days at home.

"Then when they do come back to school, the same as the guidance, we're asking them to wear a mask for days six through 10," Baron said.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available for most age groups, students and staff are encouraged to receive all vaccines recommended by the CDC.

“We also have school-based health centers at three of our schools that have vaccines in stock so they can also talk to the school-based health centers to make an appointment," Baron said.

Health officials say the vaccine remains the best way to reduce the spread of the virus, severe illness and hospitalization.

“We currently have about 60% of our teenagers vaccinated in Kent County and about 40% of our elementary kids. And so we want to get those numbers up,” Armstrong said.

If you do feel sick, don’t try to tough it out—stay home.

“We recommend people having some rapid tests on hand. So if they do become sick, they can determine whether it's COVID or something different," Armstrong said.

The district is also warning families about monkeypox, a communicable disease spread through close contact. If you feel sick or have a rash, do not go to school and contact your health care provider.

