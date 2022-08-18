Healthy school lunch ideas that won't break the bank or make you late

It can be a task that parents dread, but it doesn't need to be! We spoke with an expert about how to make packing school lunches quick and easy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As kiddos head back to school this week and next, 13 is ON YOUR SIDE helping you and your family prepare.

Packing school lunches is something many parents dread...but it doesn't have to be that way. Liz Della Croce from TheLemonBowl.com is here with some healthy, quick and easy ideas to make this part of your school day routine a lot easier.

Liz shared three fabulous ideas with us. The first one is a healthy sandwich swap where Liz suggests replacing mayo with hummus in a turkey & hummus tortilla wrap.

"Hummus is packed with protein and fiber, and it's a great way to boost nutrients for even the pickiest of eaters," explained Liz.

Her next tip: Prep this Greek pasta salad ahead of time and enjoy it all week! Liz mixed tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives and feta in with pasta and drizzled it with olive oil and lemon.

"This salad is a great way to use leftover chicken. Or use whole wheat pasta and chickpeas for plant-based protein," she suggests.

Finally, Liz says ditch the store-bought chips. She showed us how to slice pita chips and toss them in a Ziploc bag with olive oil and za'atar.

"Get kids involved with tossing! It's easier to control the quality of ingredients when making things yourself," she said.

For more delicious recipes and healthy ideas, visit TheLemonBowl.com.

