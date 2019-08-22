MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan credit union is making sure students have their school supplies and backpacks before the school year really gets going.

Community Choice Credit Union is giving away 400 backpacks full of free school supplies at two different locations, totaling 800 backpacks.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the branch in Muskegon, located at 2735 Estes Street, will be giving away supplies from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

If you live in Holland, the Community Choice Member Center at 114 S. Waverly Rd. will be giving away backpacks on Friday, Aug. 23 from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

There will also be face painting and crafts, and free food from JP’s Hot Dogs. All items available while supplies last.

“These giveaway events are so important,” says Jeremy Cybulski, Community Engagement Manager. “Every child deserves to have the supplies necessary to focus on learning. Being able to help offset the costs to make that happen, for both parents and teachers, is extremely rewarding. We see it as paying it forward for everyone in the community.”

