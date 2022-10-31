'Stop crushing his name': Patrick Lyoya's parents share emotional reaction as case heads to jury trial

Patrick's parents said they were heartbroken hearing the defense blame their dead son.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As Judge Nicholas Ayoub's packed courtroom flowed into the hallway Monday, Patrick Lyoya's family spoke publicly for the first time since the preliminary exam started last Thursday.

Patrick's mother and father, along with several other loved ones have been in the courtroom every step of the way. They felt a small sense of relief after learning that ex-GRPD officer Christopher Schurr would be heading to trial, to face a jury for the 2nd degree murder charge in their son's death.

"Starting today, I am seeing a little bit of light in the tunnel," said Patrick's mother, Dorcas Lyoya.

"I didn't know that I would be able to meet people like this, and Judge Ayoub and Chris Becker both showed that they have the heart of a parents," added Patrick's father, Peter Lyoya.

Both parents spoke to the media through their family interpreter, Israel Siku.

During the preliminary hearing, the defense brought up multiple accusations against Patrick, claiming he had multiple bridge cards, credit cards and licenses inside his car when the incident happened. His parents said they were heartbroken hearing the defense blame their dead son.

"When I saw the evidence they were bringing against him, I don't know what I can say because my heart was really broken," said Dorcas.

"I've already lost him, I buried him, and yet they're still crushing his image, his reputation, and his name, just to acquit the officer," Peter added. "What I'm just asking is for them to stop crushing the name of my son because the more they do it, the more I'm hurt and I'm still bleeding."

Patrick's father also said that watching his son's death over and over was extremely hard, and that at one point, Patrick's sister had to leave the courtroom because it was too emotional.

"When I saw again the image of when my son was killed, I felt the pain again that I felt the first time that I saw how my son was killed," Peter said.

The Grand Rapids NAACP also spoke after the judge's decision, saying that they have been following this case closely, and that they have always strongly supported that charges be filed, and that Monday they were happy that the case will be moving forward.

"Patrick should have had his day in court, just as Officer Schurr has," said Cle Jackson, President of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP. "Patrick should have been allowed and afforded that same opportunity, without being executed, which the entire world witnessed. And so folks, we have to do better."

Jackson added that while it may be a while until a trial is ultimately held, during that time, they will continue to try and improve relationships within the community and police, and make people feel like their voices are being heard.

"At this point now, it's about ensuring that the Lyoya family is supported fully and completely," Jackson said. "And that they have some level of closure, whatever that looks like."

Jackson made a point to remind the community that even with so much anger and emotion surrounding this situation, the NAACP and Patrick's family always encourage peaceful interactions as the case moves forward.

"Even though we haven't got what we want yet, we know that we are heading in the right direction," said Dorcas.

"To go according to his heart, the way that Patrick was, I know that we will have justice for the death of my son," Peter added.

