Man hit by car while chasing his dog in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A man has multiple injuries after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Allendale.

Police say the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. on Warner Street near 64th Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 60-year-old man was chasing his loose dog that had run into the roadway. The man followed his dog into the street and was then hit be a car.

Police say the 45-year-old driver was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian but that he immediately stopped, called 911 and gave aid until responders arrived.

The struck pedestrian suffered arm, shoulder and head injuries, police say. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The involved driver was not hurt.

