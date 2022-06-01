Snowstorm strains emergency responders

Kent County dispatchers fielded nearly 600 calls over a six-hour period Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's winter storm strained first responders tasked with answering and responding to hundreds of calls for help from motorists.

Michigan State Police said it responded to in excess of 80 crashes.

In Kent County, dispatchers fielded nearly 600 calls over the six-hour period from noon until 6 p.m., including:

278 emergency calls

306 non-emergency calls

Muskegon County Central Dispatch, meanwhile, said law enforcement responded to dozens of crashes over the storm's duration as conditions deteriorated:

16 accidents with reported injuries

48 accidents without reported injuries

49 slide-offs

For its part, Ottawa County reported call volumes well in excess of the average.

As the snow continued to fall Thursday, law enforcement again struck a cautious tone.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office advised drivers to avoid the roads if at all possible, but, if necessary, to slow speeds and allow sufficient stopping distance between surrounding vehicles.

