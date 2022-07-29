x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plainfield Twp. searching for endangered 24-year-old

Tucker Laws is considered to be a danger to himself.
Credit: Kent Co. Sheriff's Office

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating 24-year-old Tucker Laws.

Laws was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

Family and friends have not seen him since Tuesday, July 26 at 3:15 p.m. when he left a residence near Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road. 

He is considered a potential harm to himself.

If you see Laws or have any information about his wherabouts, please contact 911 or the KCSO at 616-632-6100. You can also call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Could masks make their return?