Plainfield Twp. searching for endangered 24-year-old

Tucker Laws is considered to be a danger to himself.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating 24-year-old Tucker Laws.

Laws was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

Family and friends have not seen him since Tuesday, July 26 at 3:15 p.m. when he left a residence near Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road.

He is considered a potential harm to himself.

If you see Laws or have any information about his wherabouts, please contact 911 or the KCSO at 616-632-6100. You can also call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

