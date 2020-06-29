Police ID victim in shooting on NW side

Police are investigating the shooting death of Denvor Sherrod Gunn, 48.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids have released the identity of a shooting victim from last week.

The 48-year-old has been identified as Denver Sherrod Gunn, of Grand Rapids. He was found at a home on Muskegon Avenue NW. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots fired in the alley in the area.

Neighbors remembered Gunn as kind and friendly.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said. An autopsy will be conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.