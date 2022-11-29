Possible threat found in bathroom graffiti at East Kentwood High School

After consulting with police, school will continue as scheduled Wednesday with added safety measures.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A possible threat written in graffiti was found in an East Kentwood High School bathroom during the school day Tuesday, district officials announced.

School staff called the Kent County Sheriff's Office and outside security to investigate.

The message was discovered by a student.

“We are thankful for the student that reported this concern to a trusted adult at EKHS,” said Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston.

“The student’s actions demonstrate how important strong, authentic relationships are at Kentwood Public Schools.”

After consulting with police, school will continue as scheduled Wednesday with added safety measures, Polston said.

There will be more deputies and school safety staff on site, as well as a weapons scanning device at each entrance.

District officials are asking parents, teachers and staff to communicate with students the seriousness of making a threat against a school.

“The safety of students and staff remains our top priority. Each member of the Kentwood community plays a vital role in school and community safety,” Polston said.

If anyone has information on this incident, you're asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6490.

