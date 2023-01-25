Funeral arrangements announced for Wyoming man who was missing for nearly 2 months

Ray Tarasiewicz's obituary describes him as a "warm, loving, caring husband, father and grandfather" who loved bowling, football and rock music.

WYOMING, Mich. — Funeral arrangements for Ray Tarasiewicz have been scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming. Family and friends of Tarasiewicz's family are invited to join them from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home.

Friday morning, a private burial will be held.

Tarasiewicz, 69, was missing for nearly two months before he was found in a swampy area in Byron Township by a good Samaritan searching for a missing dog. He was about three miles away from his home.

The Kent County Medical examiner said Tarasiewicz died from hypothermia and dementia.

After Tarasiewicz was identified, his family received an outpouring of support. His daughter, Amanda McCarty, released a statement saying in part, "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support, assistance, prayers and well wishes they've shown our way the past 60 days."

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Kent County Animal Shelter.

