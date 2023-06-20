Recycling machinery catches on fire at Padnos in Holland

This is the second fire at the Padnos location on 8th Street in one month.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire broke out at the Padnos headquarters in Holland Tuesday night, officials say. No one was injured.

This is the second fire at the Padnos location on 8th Street in one month. The first, on June 3, took several hours to extinguish.

The fire happened around 6:20 p.m. It began inside a large piece of machinery used for recycling metals.

The fire extended into a small building adjacent to the machinery, but it was soon extinguished.

Officials say damage was limited. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

