Roof ripped off building in Northern Kent County, blocking Alpine Ave

Sergeant Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed the damage to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday evening's severe weather left homes damaged across West Michigan, with close to 200,000 left without power.

One building in Northern Kent County had its roof ripped completely off and left laying in the road.

The building was in the 5600 block of Alpine Avenue between 6 and 7 mile roads.

Sergeant Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed the damage to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

"There is a building that was mostly damaged," Brunner said. "Roof across the street was torn off, laying in the middle of Alpine Avenue."

Brunner also said areas of Alpine were completely impassible due to power lines being down.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.