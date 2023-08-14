Schwallier's Country Basket opens for the season

The farm offers plenty of fall activities such as U-Pick apples and pumpkins, a corn maze, a play area for kids, rides and shopping at their market.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Schwallier's Country Basket opened Monday, Aug. 14 for the season.

The farm offers plenty of fall activities such as "U-Pick" apples and pumpkins, a corn maze, a play area for kids, rides and shopping at their market.

For now the farm will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. After Labor Day they plan to be open seven days a week and expand their hours until 6 p.m.

Adam Brauer, the farm manager and chef at Schwallier's, spoke of what new things would be coming to the farm this year, "When we get to the weekend openings, we have a woodfired pizza oven coming in for our café knob area. And then we also added a double mega slide in the back for the kids."

Brauer also stated they're expecting a great crop this year, saying there are "tons" of apples on the trees. He credited the lack of storms for that, "We're expecting a full crop."

For the kids, Brauer explained the farm has plenty to do, "We have our straw mountains and duck races. We have the corn play bin," he went on. "We also have a pay to play in the back that has our corn maze, our larger straw mountain that'll have the new double mega slide. We also have a double jump pad."

The Schwallier's opened their farm in 1989 and have been welcoming visitors ever since.

"We hope to see you this fall," Brauer said. "Come and get some honey, come and get some apples, come and get some doughnuts. We'll be waiting for you."

Schwallier's farm is located at 1185 9 Mile Rd NW in Sparta.

