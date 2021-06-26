Several roads closed in Kent County due to water over road

The road commission says drivers should not drive on roads with standing water over them, even if the road is not officially closed.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission released a list of roads that are closed due to water over the road following high rainfall in the area Saturday afternoon.

The following roads are currently closed:

Westbound M-21 between Settlewood Drive and Bennett Street (Posted Detour: Settlewood Drive to Parnell Avenue, Parnell Avenue to Vergennes Street, Vergennes Street to Pettis Avenue, Pettis Avenue to M-21)

76th Street – Hanna Lake Avenue to Breton Avenue

76th Street – East of intersection with Division Avenue

84th Street – Patterson Avenue to East Paris Avenue

Cherry Valley Avenue– 76th Street to 84th Street

Thornapple River Drive – 60th Street to 68th Street

The road commission says drivers should not drive on roads with standing water over them, even if the road is not officially closed. If the road is not visible, seek a different route.

Roads are anticipated to remain closed over the weekend. The road commission will monitor the situation and continue to open or close roads based on the conditions.

