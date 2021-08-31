Some Grand Rapids services closed, splash pads open over Labor Day holiday

Services across the city are closed for the holiday weekend, and city officials are offering some helpful reminders about their absence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Services across the city are closed for the holiday weekend, and city officials are offering some helpful reminders about their absence.

Over the weekend, the City of Grand Rapids' non-emergency departments and offices, the Butterworth yard waste drop-off site and all of the Grand Rapids Public Library locations are closed, including on Monday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The city’s refuse, yard waste and recycling services will be delayed one day due to the holiday. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday and so on. Residents who have pickup on Fridays will have collection on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Splash pads citywide remain open for the holiday. Here’s a full list of locations and hours.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.