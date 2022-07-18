WATCH: Police dash cam captures speeding car go airborne in construction zone

Police say the driver was going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is reminding Michiganders to keep an eye out for reduced speed limits in construction zones this summer after a speeding vehicle went airborne and crashed in Ottawa County.

On Sunday morning, Sgt. Aaron McCormick with the MSP Wayland Post caught a video of a speeding vehicle crashing on his dash camera. The video was posted to the MSP Southwest Twitter page.

McCormick had been driving in a construction zone on westbound I-196 in Jamestown Township when a vehicle going 89 mph launched off the roadway and crashed.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

MSP says the speed limit in that zone was 60 mph due to construction.

"Don't be next, it could be fatal," the Twitter post reads. "Reminder: #slowdown in construction zones."

