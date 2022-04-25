2 young children perish in St. Joseph County fire

Police say the structure was already fully engulfed in flames by the time the first trooper arrived.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Two children were killed in a St. Joseph County structure fire early Monday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the fire took place in the 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine Township. Troopers were dispatched to the scene around 12:24 a.m.

Police say the structure was already fully engulfed in flames by the time the first trooper arrived. Two young children perished in the fire.

Information surrounding the fire is currently limited. At this time, the cause and origin of the fire has not been determined. Investigators and fire fighters have been working through the night, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

