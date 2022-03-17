'There will be music': Musicians rally to save Conklin's St. Patrick's Day parade

Musicians from all over West Michigan stepped up to help the parade go on.

CONKLIN, Mich. — A small town in Ottawa County did everything they could to be able to keep their parade tradition alive, and it was musicians from all over West Michigan who stepped up to help.

Conklin is a small community along the lakeshore, known for hosting the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade each year.

"We love seeing people getting together, coming out, and celebrating," said parade attendee, Diana Karnes. "We're all neighbors and family and friends and we just want to get together and celebrate the day."

"I love all the people and their getups," said her friend, Karen Tocars, "and even though I live in Marne, I come here to Conklin every year for this because it's a Conklin thing!"

The parade has held the title of the world's shortest St. Patty's Day parade ever since it started in 1988, and this year they almost didn't have music.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central is usually the parade's marching band, but at the last minute, they had to back out this year due to a lack of transportation. One of the event's organizers made a plea on social media asking for any local musicians that would be willing to come and play.

The community did not disappoint.

"The owner of the Conklin Bar and event organizers put out a desperate plea to all the local Irish musicians, asking them to please help bring music to the parade," said Bobbi Sabine, who plays the fiddle with a group called the Grand Rapids Traditional Irish Session. "So about 20 to 25 of us rallied and came out for the parade and played traditional Irish music."

"I had seen that all-points bulletin everywhere online," said Karen Dunman, who plays tuba for the music group, "and I thought, there will be music, there always has to be music!"

Also there was the newly-crowned Miss Michigan, Paige Rubleski. She grew up in Nunica, but had worked at the Conklin Bar for several years. This parade was her first public appearance since winning the title two weeks earlier.

"I never want to lose touch with my roots, and these people supported me back when I was very young getting my start in the professional world," Rubleski said, "and I thought it was only right to come back now and support them for their parade."

Another popular parade staple was Betty Rolfe, who has lived in Conklin since 1969, and who has been the parade's Grand Marshal for five years now. She said she was so happy to see the parade's turnout.

"This was a really good one today," Rolfe said, "with all the people, because it's been a few quiet years from the sickness so people had stopped coming for the parade."

