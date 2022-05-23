x
MSP investigating stolen wagyu calf

The calf was reported missing on May 17 from the 8000 block of 13 Mile Road in Fredonia Township.
Credit: Michigan State Police
The calf was reported missing on May 17.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after a wagyu calf was stolen from a livestock farm in Calhoun County.

The calf was reported missing on May 17 from the 8000 block of 13 Mile Road in Fredonia Township. Police say the theft is believed to have happened between 10 p.m. Monday, May 16 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. 

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500. 

