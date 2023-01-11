Police investigating after student takes photo with gun in Oakridge High School bathroom

The school says a concerned student alerted teachers to the photo depicting another student holding a gun at the camera.

MUSKEGON, Mich — An Oakridge Public Schools student took a picture holding a gun inside the High School Wednesday, district officials say.

Everyone is safe, and the student is no longer at school.

Students involved with taking the photo told school officials they took the photo on Thursday, Jan. 5.

"I am immensely disappointed that it took 5 school days for this to be reported to an employee," Superintendent Tom Livezey wrote in a letter to parents.

The student was immediately identified and a threat investigation ensued. They told school officials that it was not a real gun, and law enforcement believe this is likely true.

An investigation is still ongoing, as the weapon has not been recovered.

"This is a very serious matter. It would be appropriate for any person reading this message to ask what the school is doing to prevent this from happening," Superintendent Livezey wrote, "In short, we are doing a lot."

Oakridge recently hired Curt Theune, a retired 25+ year law enforcement officer to oversee school safety. The district says other safety measures can be viewed on their website here.

"A student reporting this issue was, perhaps, the key action that prevented a potential tragedy," he said, "I am thankful that we are sending each and every student home to their parents tonight."

You can read the entire letter Superintendent Livezey sent to parents and guardians here:

