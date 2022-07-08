17-year-old charged as adult after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Grand Rapids officer

17-year-old Arthur Williams has been charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of felony firearm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection to a June incident where gunfire was exchanged with a Grand Rapids police officer.

Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams, 17, is facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of felony firearm.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says that while Williams is not an adult, he is being charged as an adult due to "the nature of these charges."

If found guilty, Williams could face up to life in prison.

The incident happened June 24 around 3:15 a.m. when a patrolling officer was fired at by a suspect in another vehicle.

The officer had been driving southbound on Prospect Avenue SE when he saw a northbound vehicle driving without its headlights on.

Police say the vehicle stopped and reversed. A suspect then fired several rounds at the officer's vehicle. The officer returned fire, and the suspect fled.

Police pursued the suspect. The vehicle stopped near Fuller Avenue SE and Hall Street SE, where several suspects got out and fled on foot.

Williams was taken into custody at that time. Police originally reported that he was 18.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police confirmed that the vehicle used in the shooting was stolen.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is now being handled by Michigan State Police.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a press conference in June that the video of the incident will be released if the Prosecutor's Office and Michigan State Police have no objections to its release.

It is unclear when that video would be released.

