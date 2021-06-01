Tamales Mary Eastown holds soft opening

The opening comes after being delayed due to the ongoing labor shortage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After struggling with staffing shortages, Tamales Mary Eastown held a soft opening Tuesday evening at their new Wealthy Street location. The opening comes after a previous delay due to the ongoing labor shortage.

The grand opening of the restaurant won't be for another couple of weeks because they're still looking to hire more servers.

Owner Mary Martinez is happy to see the new location getting closer to being fully operational.

“Right now we're just open today with a few workers only. But we do good! We do good, you know? We had a lot of customers today just show up and they love it,” said Martinez.

Tamales Mary Eastown will announce on their Facebook page when they have a firm grand opening date.

