Students make last-minute decorations ahead of Teacher of the Week surprise

HOLLAND, Mich. — Many times, the surprise for our Teacher of the Week is planned several days in advance. The students, though, typically find out just moments before. The students at Harbor Lights Middle School used that brief time to make the surprise as special as possible.

In the video, you can see them working on some last-minute decorations just seconds before the Teacher of the Week, Allie Sharp, walked into the classroom for the surprise.

Eventually, Sharp was able to put some of the pieces together, saying, “That’s why she told me. She told me it was picture day and to be ready. Now it’s all coming together.”

She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “I had no clue this was coming. My heart is still beating out of my chest. This is so overwhelming," adding that being in the spotlight is not her thing. “I don’t like the attention and the camera on me. Making me feel good is helping other people. So, this is very not comfortable for me but I’m so excited.”

Raised in West Michigan, Sharp graduated from Grand Valley State University with a double major in education and math.

“I first knew numbers was always my jam and then I love kids. So, put the two together and I became a teacher,” said Sharp.

Dave Stefanich is the principal of Harbor Lights Middle School. He said, “Ms. Sharp is someone that does an awesome job with her kids. She builds great relationships and really does a lot to support kids and staff around our building.”

“I love the middle schoolers,” said Sharp.

The students seem to love her back.

“She is someone in that eighth grade hallway that even if kids don’t have her as their specific math teacher, she is well-known in the building and does so much for our students. It was awesome seeing how excited students were, especially early in the morning,” said Stefanich.

Seemingly speechless, Sharp said, “I am so happy. My heart is so happy.”

“It’s so important to slow down and really thank teachers and just anyone who works in the school system, from people in the cafeteria to people driving the bus,” said Stefanich, who expressed appreciation for the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Teacher of the Week segment.

He said, “When one of us is successful, all of us are successful. So, thanks so much for coming out and Ms. Sharp really deserves this.”

