Teen injured after being shot in chest in Kentwood

Police found numerous bullet casings on the scene, along with nearby vehicles and buildings damaged by gunfire.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A teen was sent to the hospital after a shooting in northeast Kentwood Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Bowen Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Officers say a 17-year-old male was shot in the lower chest.

The teen received treatment on the scene and was transported to the hospital with injuries officials are calling non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or their website here.

