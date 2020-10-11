Teen killed, another injured in Kent County crash

The crash is currently under investigation. Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Nov. 7 crash killed an 18-year-old and injured a 17-year-old in Kent County.

Police say the crash happened at around 11:53 p.m. on Baumhoff Avenue NW near 4 Mile Road NW. Deputies responded to the scene after witnesses heard the crash and called it in.

Upon arrival, deputies found that only one car was involved. Preliminary investigation indicated that the car was southbound on Baumhoff Avenue NW when the driver lost control. The car then went off the road and rolled.

Police say the 18-year-old driver, who has been identified as Cable Alexander from Comstock Park, died at the scene. The passenger of the car, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation. Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors.

