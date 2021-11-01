'Terrible traffic': Construction over Grand Haven drawbridge already causing major delays

MDOT is telling drivers to expect long backups for anyone traveling northbound, and to add 30 minutes to their morning and afternoon commute times.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The next couple months will be challenging for drivers along the lakeshore.

On just it's second day, a massive construction project already caused major delays for people traveling north on US-31 around the Grand Haven drawbridge.

"Road construction is part of being a driver in Michigan," said Pat McGinnis, Grand Haven's City Manager.

But for area residents like himself, this project is causing bigger headaches than usual.

"Those backups that we're used to are going to get much worse," said McGinnis.

On Sunday, repair work officially started on the US-31 drawbridge and the surrounding area. The construction has closed a lane and two ramps.

"It's going to be a very difficult period," McGinnis said, "and the really big inconvenience is the backup of northbound traffic going to one lane over that bridge and it was absolutely unavoidable."

Here are the details:

Lane Reduction

US 31 northbound over the bridge will be reduced to one lane.

Traffic will begin merging in the area of Slayton Avenue and then be shifted to the southbound side.

Two southbound lanes will be maintained.

Ramp Closures

Northbound ramps for M-104 / 3rd Street will be closed.

Detours

For northbound Spring Lake / Ferrysburg / M-104 traffic:

US 31 to Van Wagoner

Van Wagoner west to 174th

174th south to Third for SL / Ferrysburg Northbound US 31 traffic at M45

Detour will be in place for M-231 to M-104 or I-96

The project is part of MDOT's plan to improve six bridges at the at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, including the bridges over the Grand River and Spring Lake Channel.

MDOT said the long-term benefits will improve safety and extend the service life of the areas. But Grand Haven city leaders like Pat McGinnis know it will cause major traffic headaches and delays.

"It is not within our control, but we are here to try to help you get through it by just letting you know what's happening and when it's going to happen," McGinnis said.

MDOT is encouraging drivers to expect long backups for anyone traveling northbound, and to add 30 minutes to their morning and afternoon commute times.

And because the two ramps going from Grand Haven to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg are now closed, McGinnis said that could be a blow to businesses in that area.

"All of that eastbound traffic coming out of Grand Haven and heading towards Grand Rapids, frequently we stop for something on our way through there," he said.

And although this construction is causing major changes and delays, McGinnis is confident that the community will get through the headaches just as they have before.

"Be cautious, be careful, and keep your eyes peeled," he said, "it's a little different than what you're used to so it's going to take a little longer. Turn on the radio, and take a deep breath."

You can read more about MDOT's bridge rehabilitation project here.

