Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, June 14

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, June 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HEALTH LEADERS WARN OF HEAT EXHAUSTION: Health leaders are concerned about heat stroke and heat exhaustion as we brace for dangerously hot temperatures Tuesday.

Health officials say you should know the signs and symptoms of either issue. Heat exhaustion is when you start to feel faint and dizzy from getting too hot, and there's likely excessive sweating.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Someone with heat stroke would stop sweating due to dehydration.

Ottawa County is opening various cooling centers over the next few days to help combat these soaring temperatures. To receive help in your area, dial 211.

STORMS BRING DAMAGE, POWER OUTAGES: At the height of the storms on Monday, there were thousands without power in Michigan.

Already many have their lights back on, but Consumers Energy continues to work to restore power to those still in the dark.

The outages are mostly impacting the southwestern portion of the state, but there are also outage pockets in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Consumers Energy expects the majority of these outages to be restored by the end of Tuesday.

MEIJER TO RESOLVE CARD ISSUES: Meijer says if you were overcharged at their stores, you should be getting that money back by the middle of this week.

The company says over the past few weeks, stability issues at Chase Bank caused problems with the payment processing systems.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says the quickest way to get money back is to contact your bank and dispute the charges.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. High 91° with dew points in the 70s. SE winds at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.