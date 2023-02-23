Tree branch crashes through Kalamazoo home while couple was asleep in the next room

Marcus Hamilton and Stephanie Lukins were asleep in the room next door when the branch came down on their home, shortly after midnight.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo couple is okay after a giant tree branch smashed through their home overnight.

Marcus Hamilton and Stephanie Lukins were asleep in the room next door when the branch came down on their home, shortly after midnight.

Luckily, no one was injured, including their dog and pet gerbil.

Wednesday's ice storm packed a powerful punch in southern counties, including Kalamazoo.

More than 49,000 people were left without power when freezing rain and devastating winds moved through the area.

But somehow, the couples home did not lose power. The two say they will be staying with family while they assess and repair the damage.

Multiple roads throughout the city of Kalamazoo are blocked or partially blocked and drivers are urged to use extreme caution if driving. City crews are working as fast as possible to safely clear streets.

More than 650 incidents were reported in the Kalamazoo area overnight, nearly 300 of which are traffic hazards.

There's also still the potential for high winds and a drop in temperature.

That's why emergency managers partially activated the Kalamazoo County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

KCCDA dispatch is taking only emergency calls at this time due to extreme call volumes. Local police and fire departments, road commissions/street departments/MDOT, and power crews are working nonstop to mark and clear downed lines.

To see power outages in real-time, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.