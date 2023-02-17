x
Unique milkshake shop sure to satisfy your cravings opens in Grand Haven

Customers can pick from a number of shake creations, or opt to make a sweet treat of their own design.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Washington Avenue in Grand Haven just got a whole lot sweeter. 

Bad Habit, the gourmet milkshake shop, has expanded to West Michigan and opened their doors to customers Friday.

Customers can pick from a number of unique shake creations, or opt to make a sweet treat of their own design.

Along with the dessert, the shop also has a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu to choose from, which includes pancakes, fresh salads and even chicken wings. There are also vegan options offered.

“This move is a dream come true for us,” said Bonnie Brown, co-owner of Bad Habit. “We have always imagined Bad Habit being located in downtown Grand Haven and now it’s become a reality. We are most excited about the expanded kitchen space which made it possible to add more items to our menu.”  

Credit: 13 OYS

Bad Habit’s winter hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  Those hours will be extended once the summer season begins.

You can stay up to date with Bad Habit on their website.

