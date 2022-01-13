Surveillance video captures aftermath of US-131 shooting

The video shows the victims going into the gas station for help and being transported on gurneys.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting on US-131 left two people injured, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE has obtained the surveillance video from a gas station capturing the shooting's aftermath.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, shots were fired into a vehicle traveling northbound on US-131 between 68th and 84th Streets, injuring two people. The driver of the vehicle pulled over into a 68th Street Marathon gas station to call for help.

In the surveillance video, the victims can be seen going into the gas station for help. They are later taken away from the gas station on gurneys, with an ambulance waiting for them outside. Both occupants were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office are then shown inspecting the victims' vehicle.

The Michigan State Police revealed on Thursday that the shooting is believed to be a targeted act.

There is no information about possible suspects at this time. Police say interviews and evidence are under investigation.

