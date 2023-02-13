Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in wrong-way crash pleads guilty

At the end of January, Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to a reckless driving count and is expected back in court for her sentencing on March 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman accused of killing a 21-year-old Grand Rapids student in a car crash has pleaded guilty in court.

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131 in March 2022 when she hit another car head-on.

The initial crash resulted in two other vehicle crashes, including a tanker truck and another vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles did not have any reported injuries.

Yon and Rodriguez-Hernandez were both taken to the hospital where Willow Yon was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez-Hernandez was charged with one count of OWI causing death and one count of reckless driving causing death. Court documents show that Rodriguez-Hernandez was found to have blood alcohol content (BAC) of .114%, over the legal limit of .08%. The BAC was taken from a blood sample that was taken from her prior to her treatment at the hospital.

At the end of January, she pleaded guilty to the reckless driving count and is expected back in court for her sentencing on March 8.

